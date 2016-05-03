Ranieri has silenced critics, says Kisnorbo
Claudio Ranieri was an unpopular appointment when he replaced Nigel Pearson at Leicester City before the start of the season.
After clinching the first top-flight title of his managerial career, Claudio Ranieri has finally proved his doubters wrong, says former Leicester City defender Patrick Kisnorbo.
Ranieri is the mastermind behind Leicester's remarkable Premier League-winning campaign, which was confirmed with two games to play on Monday after Chelsea held Tottenham to a 2-2 draw.
But Ranieri's appointment was an unpopular one when he replaced Nigel Pearson at the start of the season.
Many questioned Leicester - a 5,000-1 shot to win the title before the season started - for handpicking Ranieri, who had been sacked by Greece in November 2014, after Pearson had dramatically preserved the club's top-flight status.
"That's the disappointing thing about football. People start criticising before something has even happened," Kisnorbo told Omnisport.
"Ranieri has a track record of coaching the biggest teams in the world. Yes, he hadn't come first but there were a lot of seconds and he proved a lot of people wrong.
"The bad thing about our industry is people get criticised for maybe not doing so well at the start and not getting the opportunity [to prove themselves] and here he is now, the gaffer of a Premier League-winning team.
"Whoever doubted him, I'm sure they're licking their wounds now."
