Ranieri hopes Terry continues at Chelsea
Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri says he would love to see John Terry continue his playing career at Stamford Bridge.
Claudio Ranieri hopes his former player John Terry can continue at Chelsea beyond this season.
The Italian manager was speaking after leading his title-winning Leicester City to a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the final day of their fairytale Premier League season, and suggested his former club should ensure Terry remains at Stamford Bridge.
Ranieri had a strong bond with a young Terry when he was in charge at Chelsea, handing the defender some of his first senior appearances at the club after he made fleeting appearances as a teenager under Gianluca Vialli.
"I don't want to take sides," Ranieri said when asked about Terry's future at the club, which remains in the balance despite a late contract offer from Chelsea.
"John Terry, you know, he was like my son. I believed in him when he was young.
"I put him in the team when there were a couple of world champions and European champions and I picked him.
"For me, it was better to put him in the squad.
"He's gone on to have a fantastic career, and I hope he can continue."
