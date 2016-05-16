Ranieri hopes Terry continues at Chelsea

Claudio Ranieri hopes his former player John Terry can continue at Chelsea beyond this season.

The Italian manager was speaking after leading his title-winning Leicester City to a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the final day of their fairytale Premier League season, and suggested his former club should ensure Terry remains at Stamford Bridge.

Ranieri had a strong bond with a young Terry when he was in charge at Chelsea, handing the defender some of his first senior appearances at the club after he made fleeting appearances as a teenager under Gianluca Vialli.

"I don't want to take sides," Ranieri said when asked about Terry's future at the club, which remains in the balance despite a late contract offer from Chelsea.

"John Terry, you know, he was like my son. I believed in him when he was young.

"I put him in the team when there were a couple of world champions and European champions and I picked him.

"For me, it was better to put him in the squad.

"He's gone on to have a fantastic career, and I hope he can continue."