Ranieri, Luis Enrique and Guardiola nominated for Best FIFA Men's Coach award

Claudio Ranieri, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique are among the nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Coach award for 2016.

World football's governing body has announced a shortlist of 10 candidates for the prize, which forms part of their new 'The Best FIFA Football Awards' for this year, established following the end of their co-operation with France Football over the Ballon d'Or.

Ranieri has been nominated by FIFA's Football Committee after guiding Leicester City to an historic Premier League title, while Pep Guardiola is included after winning a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double with Bayern Munich before a strong start with Manchester City this season.

Luis Enrique, who won the World Coach of the Year award in 2015, took Barcelona to a domestic double and claimed the Club World Cup and Spanish Super Cup in the past year.

Zinedine Zidane is nominated after winning the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Real Madrid, while Diego Simeone - whose Atletico Madrid lost that European final to their city rivals - earns a place on the list.

Three coaches who impressed at Euro 2016 are included: Fernando Santos, who took Portugal to the title; Didier Deschamps, whose France side reached the final; and Chris Coleman, who masterminded Wales' shock run to the semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp is named despite having lost the EFL Cup and Europa League finals with Liverpool last season, while Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino completes the list following their ultimately unsuccessful title challenge.

Unai Emery - who took Sevilla to a third Europa League triumph in a row before joining Paris Saint-Germain - and Juventus' double-winning boss Massimiliano Allegri are two surprise omissions, along with Juan Antonio Pizzi, who won the Copa America with Chile.

A split voting process will decide the winner. National team coaches and captains will make up 50 per cent of the ballot, with the other half going to a public vote and submissions from media representatives.

The candidates for the Best FIFA Men's Coach 2016:

Chris Coleman (Wales)

Didier Deschamps (France)

Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich/Manchester City)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Luis Enrique (Barcelona)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)

Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City)

Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Diego Pablo Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid).