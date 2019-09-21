Reading slump to third straight loss as Dack scores decisive goal for Blackburn

Reading fell to a third successive Championship defeat when they lost 2-1 to Blackburn at the Madejski Stadium.

Adam Armstrong gave Blackburn an early lead with his first goal of the season.

Top scorer Bradley Dack made it 2-0 soon after the interval with his fourth strike of the campaign. John Swift reduced the arrears in the 57th minute but the Royals could not find a late equaliser.

Reading had lost their previous two league matches, at home to Charlton and at Middlesbrough, without scoring a goal.

Jordan Obita was brought in at left wing-back for his first league appearance in two years after recovering from a knee injury.

Lewis Holtby, the former Tottenham and Hamburg midfielder signed by Rovers as a free agent during the week, was named on the substitutes’ bench.

Reading made a sluggish start, with Sam Gallagher going close for Blackburn with a far-post header from Stewart Downing’s deep free-kick.

The home side did not heed the warning, with Rovers going ahead in only the eighth minute.

Downing crossed from the right and Armstrong was allowed time and space to curl a delightful 20-yard shot past goalkeeper Rafael.

Reading replied positively. A clever George Puscas flick freed Lucas Joao but his fierce effort was blocked by the retreating Rovers defence.

Puscas went close soon after, cutting in from the right and seeing his angled effort flick the top of the crossbar.

Blackburn swiftly regained control and almost doubled their lead.

Gallagher took aim from roughly where Armstrong had scored but, this time, the attempt was wildly off-target.

Downing again proved elusive on the right flank but his low shot lacked power and home keeper Rafael saved comfortably.

Three minutes into the second period, Rovers stretched their advantage.

Gallagher crossed from the left and, after a scramble in the home area, Dack turned sharply to beat Rafael for his third goal in as many games.

Reading appeared down and out but Swift almost reduced the gap in the 55th minute, when his crisp shot struck a post with Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton beaten.

Two minutes later, Swift was more successful.

Ovie Ejaria’s goal-bound effort was charged down and Swift followed up to guide a precise drive past Walton.

Swift then set up Yakou Meite with a chance but the home substitute blazed over the bar.

Rovers substitutes Danny Graham and Holtby missed late chances but Blackburn comfortably held on for victory.