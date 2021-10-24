Real Madrid edge El Clasico to increase pressure on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman
By PA Staff
Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid secure a 2-1 victory at Barcelona to increase the pressure on Ronald Koeman.
Alaba registered his first goal since joining Real over the summer when he fired past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just after the half-hour mark.
🚀 WHAT a way to score your first @realmadrid goal, @David_Alaba! pic.twitter.com/FRTAuD3jHv— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 24, 2021
Vazquez doubled the advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the third minute of stoppage time with a close-range finish, before substitute Sergio Aguero opened his Barca account by pulling a goal back with almost the last kick of the contest.
It made it three defeats from three Clasicos as Barca boss for Koeman, whose side have a LaLiga record this term showing 15 points after eight matches.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.