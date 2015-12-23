Real Madrid must keep fighting - Danilo

Real Madrid must fight hard to bounce back from their unplanned setbacks this season, Danilo insists.

La Liga's early pace-setters lost back-to-back games against Sevilla and Barcelona before a surprise 1-0 defeat to Villarreal earlier this month left them five points adrift of the champions at the top of the table.

A 10-2 demolition of city neighbours Rayo Vallecano offered some respite to Madrid and under-fire head coach Rafael Benitez, and Danilo - who scored the opening goal in that victory - has urged his team-mates to keep battling to return to top spot.

"We've had defeats that we didn't plan for but the important thing is to continue fighting," he told former club Porto's TV channel.

Danilo is delighted with the start he has made to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since his transfer but admits he keeps in contract with some of his former team-mates in order to keep up-to-date with news from Portugal.

"I feel better than I expected. I've adapted very well and I've always played when I've been able to," he added.

"I always watch the games and I try to keep up with the news about the club. I'm happy with the season they're having. I speak a lot with Maicon, [Hector] Herrera and Helton."