Real Madrid's Copa del Rey status under threat after Cheryshev saga
Real Madrid could be facing a severe punishment after fielding an apparently suspended Denis Cheryshev against Cadiz.
Real Madrid's status in the Copa del Rey could be under threat after they fielded Denis Cheryshev in the first leg of their last-32 tie against Cadiz.
The Russian winger was booked three times in last season's competition when he was on loan at Villarreal, including in the second leg of their semi-final defeat against Barcelona.
That triggered a one-match suspension that has not been served, yet Cheryshev started against Cadiz on Wednesday, scoring after only three minutes of the match.
Amid confusion, the 24-year-old took to the field for the second half, only to be replaced within 40 seconds of the restart by under-pressure head coach Rafael Benitez.
And Jorge Perez of the RFEF (Spanish FA) told Cope: "There was no amnesty last summer and we are going to check files to see if Cheryshev was banned."
Meanwhile, Cadiz confirmed their directors would hold a meeting after full-time to discuss their next move.
Osasuna were eliminated from the Copa earlier in this season's competition for fielding an ineligible player.
Madrid have already had a turbulent start to the season, with president Florentino Perez forced to give Benitez a public vote of confidence following the recent 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico.
