Rebrov hopes Kiev freshness will be key against City

Dynamo Kiev coach Serhiy Rebrov hopes the hectic English football schedule can work to his team's advantage when they face Manchester City in the Champions League last 16.

Rebrov's men were paired with Premier League team City at Monday's draw in Nyon, having knocked City out of the Europa League in March 2011.

"City are a solid, well-balanced team, but we have already played against them and had success," Rebrov told UEFA.com.

"Everyone has weak points. Our job is to find them.

"It will be a busy time in the Premier League then. Clubs will play twice a week and this also will be significant.

"We'll open the year with Champions League matches. It's not a new thing for Dynamo.

"We know how to build form and prepare for such games. We progressed from our group, but we still need to add some strength."

The first leg on February 24 will take place behind closed doors in the Ukrainian capital as part of a UEFA punishment for racist attacks on fans that took place during Dynamo's 0-0 draw when they hosted Chelsea during the group stages.

Club president Igor Surkis believes extra focus might be required from Rebrov's squad to avoid being unsettled by playing in an empty stadium.

"City are a strong team with great players, but we need to go out and perform against them," he told UEFA.com.

"The main thing is to prepare well. As for now chances are even. If we are physically ready we can progress. We already have such experience.



"Our coach and players believe in themselves which is good. The only thing we lack is the experience of such important clashes.

"Maybe we need to pay higher attention to mentality so that guys won't be affected by the stands."