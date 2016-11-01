Rebrov impressed by Dynamo's desire despite Benfica defeat

Dynamo Kiev boss Serhiy Rebrov lauded the performance of his players despite the narrow defeat at Benfica having all but ended their hopes of progressing to the Champions League knockout stages.

Eduardo Salvio's penalty proved the difference at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday - Junior Moreas squandering the opportunity to restore parity from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

The defeat leaves Dynamo planted firmly to the foot of Group B with just one point to their name, five adrift of third-placed Besiktas, but Rebrov was nevertheless pleased with his players.

"My players gave the maximum, they did their best but the opponent was very strong. We gave a great image because in fact we played very well," he said.

"We had a lot of motivation in the second part of the game. I liked the attitude after the goal. We tried to equalise but unfortunately we could not.

"Benfica are a great team that never loses at home and this is reflected in the quality of their players."

However, despite Rebrov's praise, Dynamo midfielder Serhiy Rybalka was under no illusions as to the likelihood of qualifying from Group B.

"If we score from the penalty spot, it might all have happened differently in this game," Rybalka said.

"Things could have changed. But now it will not change anything. We had, probably, the last chance to change our position in the group, but it did not work out."