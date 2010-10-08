Redknapp defends Hicks and Gillett

The under-fire Americans are challenging the sale of the club after a deal was agreed with New England Sports Ventures by members of the Anfield board.

But White Hart Lane chief Redknapp believes the pair have had an unfair time after pumping millions into the club only to be tongue-lashed by fans.

“All they seem to have done is plough a fortune into the place and they stand to lose a fortune when they sell it. But, for all that, all they get is grief week-in, week-out," the Spurs boss said in The Sun.

“It’s not their fault the expensive players who have been brought in are not performing as they should be. Aquilani cost £20 million and has been a disaster - but is that the owners’ fault?

“It’s not often you’ll hear a manager stick up for a chairman or chairmen but I’d love to know what the two Americans have done that is so wrong.

“Would you want to put up with banners slagging you off? A barrage of stick from fans every week when all you’ve done is thrown away lots of your money? Neither would I.”

New Liverpool boss Roy Hogdson has had a nightmare start to his tenure at Anfield – his team are languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after seven games, having also suffered a humiliating Carling Cup defeat to Northampton.

But the Tottenham manager was quick to defend his fellow Londoner, claiming he needs to be given time to impress his own ideas on the club.

“The fact the team is in the bottom three is of little consequence and Roy should not be sacked. He is a top-class boss and will turn it around. I still see them challenging for the Champions League at the end of the season. After Christmas, I believe the fortunes will change for the team and for Roy.”

Redknapp lead Spurs to a fourth place Premier League finish last season, taking the White Hart Lane side into the Champions League for the first time at the expense of the likes of Liverpool.

By Luke Nicholls