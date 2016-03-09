Redknapp denies Newcastle links

Harry Redknapp has played down reports linking him with Premier League strugglers Newcastle United.

Steve McClaren is under the pump as Newcastle head coach after a 3-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth saw them slump to second last in the league table.

The club have won just two of their past 12 league fixtures and face the serious threat of relegation to the Championship for a second time since 2009.

However, when asked if he had held talks with Newcastle over replacing McClaren, Redknapp told TV3: "No, I've never spoken to anybody at Newcastle.

"Steve's still in a job. I like Steve McClaren. I've worked with Steve, he's an excellent coach, manager, whatever, but he needs a result quickly. But I've never spoken to them.

"I was getting on the plane today from Southampton, and everybody thought I was heading to Newcastle. I was heading to Dublin.

"If something came along that was interesting, I would. Most of the offers I'm getting at the moment are from far off places in the world where I don't feel like travelling to at the moment."

Newcastle's next test is away to league leaders Leicester City on Monday.