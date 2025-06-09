Newcastle United in discussions to revamp their entire attack: report

Eddie Howe is looking to add serious depth to his frontline

Newcastle United are poised to add three superstar talents to their frontline, with discussions behind the scenes over the trio.

The Toon are back in the big-time after qualifying for the Champions League, and with Newcastle losing sporting director Paul Mitchell by mutual consent, there could well be more power granted to manager Eddie Howe this summer.

The Magpies are hoping to add another centre-back – with Marc Guehi touted – but with impetus needed in attack, there could be big moves made to improve a Newcastle frontline that is already one of the best in the world.

Newcastle United could bring in THREE new stars – leading to speculation over the futures of current attackers

Anthony Gordon has been linked with an exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle's current record signing, Alexander Isak – ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of the Premier League campaign – recorded a whopping 27 goals in all competitions last season, with Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy all chipping in another 27 between them.

Links between Isak and Arsenal seem to have cooled – but with GIVEMESPORT linking Gordon to boyhood Liverpool, the Mail posing questions about Barnes' future and Callum Wilson still in talks over remaining at the club, there could be big changes in attack next season.

Newcastle's attack could look very different next season (Image credit: Alamy)

TEAMtalk have revealed that the Tynesiders have already begun talks on a £90 million double deal for Brighton & Hove Albion forward, Joao Pedro, and Nottingham Forest winger, Anthony Elanga.

Pedro is said to be, “enticed by the club's upward trajectory,” while Elanga is “enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Newcastle,” with both players options off either flank – while a separate TEAMtalk report states that a move for Jack Grealish has been discussed internally.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The playmaker, who holds the record for being the joint-most expensive English player of all time, could feature in midfield or on the left for Howe, as he looks to remodel his side to compete on four fronts – though a loan deal appears to be on the table from employers, Manchester City.

FourFourTwo understands that price may be a big issue for the likes of Elanga and Pedro, with both clubs wanting top dollar for their prized assets, with Forest likely seeking a club-record sale for Elanga.

Anthony Elanga is wanted by Newcastle (Image credit: Alamy)

Grealish, meanwhile, is also wanted by Everton, who can likely offer more playing time but would struggle to afford the loan fee and wages.

The 28-year-old is valued at just €28m by Transfermarkt these days, following his £100m move from Aston Villa in 2021.