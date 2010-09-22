Redknapp: Nasri dived for first penalty
By Gregg Davies
Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has accused Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri of diving during the Gunners' Carling Cup victory at White Hart Lane on Tuesday night.
Nasri converted two penalties in extra-time before Andrei Arshavin rounded off Arsenal's 4-1 win.
But Redknapp believes Nasri threw himself to the ground under pressure from Sebastien Bassong to win Arsenal's first spot-kick, from which they took the lead at 2-1.
"I thought the first one was harsh. He fell over. Really I think he dived for the first penalty," he said.
Bassong was also adamant that his challenge did not warrant a penalty.
"I didn't think it was a penalty," the former Newcastle United defender said in the Mirror. "He told me afterwards that I just barely touched him.
"It leaves a bad taste in my mouth because in extra-time I thought we could have achieved something. I did not touch him, I did not grab him. I have seen the video and from my point of view it was not a penalty. I touched his chest but I did not grab him. He went down too easily.
"It's gone but it's a shame the game turned on that moment. We all worked hard so to concede a second goal like this was hard to take.”
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had to watch the match from the stands, having accepted a charge and fine by the Football Association following his actions at the end of their 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the weekend.
By Luke Nicholls
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.