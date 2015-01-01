Redknapp rues late Bony strike in Swans draw

Leroy Fer fired the home side in front at Loftus Road with a thunderous 20th-minute effort after goalkeeper Rob Green had escaped punishment for a handball outside the penalty area.

QPR looked to have the points in the bag when Swansea had Wayne Routledge sent off late on, but substitute Bony scored a dramatic leveller two minutes into stoppage time to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.

Despite his disappointment, Redknapp was proud of his side's performance, extending their unbeaten Premier League run at home to seven matches.

"There was only a minute and a half to go, we defended for our lives, and to concede then was a big blow for us," he said.

"I couldn't have asked for any more. The lads did exactly what I asked them to do and carried it out to a tee.

"We just needed to see that last three minutes out. Even then, we went up the other end and should have scored. We had a great opportunity to win the game after they'd scored.

"You always feel you need a second goal but, when they put that three minutes up, you certainly think about seeing the game out.

"These things can happen in football. When you're hanging on and you're anxious and there's a minute to go, it can happen.

"They were two vital points that I felt we deserved and we needed and we couldn't quite hang on for."

Routledge saw red for his reaction to a heavy challenge from Karl Henry, although there appeared to be little in the incident, and Redknapp revealed he was still unaware of why the winger had been dismissed.

"I ain't got a clue what he did," he added. "Not a clue.

"It was quite a strong tackle on him, but did he retaliate?

"I'm not really bothered, to be fair, I'm more interested in my own team and the fact we couldn't hang on for the extra two points when we should have done."