Redknapp slams England display against Norway

Roy Hodgson's side laboured to a 1-0 friendly victory at Wembley in front of a a crowd of only 40,181 - the lowest attendance for an England game since the national stadium was rebuilt.

New captain Wayne Rooney scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in England's first game since they crashed out of the World Cup in Brazil without winning a game.

It was a lacklustre display from the hosts against a Norway side ranked 53rd in the world and QPR manager Redknapp pulled no punches with his assessment of the state of the national team.

Redknapp told The Sun: "Here we go again, a few months after a disastrous World Cup: yet another massive letdown for everyone.

"It is disappointment after disappointment. Half the players don't give a toss. The fans can't be bothered to watch them.

"Managers of the Premier League clubs take an interest just to see if their players are going to come back injured from international duty.

"I don't blame the supporters for not being interested in England at the moment. Why should they be?

"We were told this is the start of a new era. Trust me, I hope so, I really do, but I'm not holding my breath because it will only get harder for England with the way things are in club football.

"And what possible value is there in a total non-event against the worst Norway team we have seen for years when the supporters are still sore from the World Cup shambles?"

England face Switzerland in their first Euro 2016 Group E qualifier in Basel on Monday.