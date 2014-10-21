Redknapp: Taarabt worst pro I've ever come across

Following QPR's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Redknapp criticised Taarabt's fitness, claiming the Moroccan international was "three stone overweight" and could not be selected.

Taarabt has since hit back at those jibes and insisted that the manager was aiming to turn the QPR fans against him, but Redknapp has come out to have his say once more as the row rumbles on.

"The only reason he has lost weight is because he has had tonsillitis," he told The Sun.

"That's the only way we could get any weight off of him. He is not fit to play a game, that's the truth.

"He is the worst professional I have ever come across and I have been his only ally at QPR for the past three years. He doesn't try and I have protected him for too long."