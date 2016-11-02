Trending

Regretful Genesio still smiling

By

Lyon played well enough to take more points over two Champions League contests with Juventus, says Bruno Genesio.

Bruno Genesio was satisfied with Lyon's late 1-1 draw against Juventus, but admitted he was left with a tinge of regret that his side failed to take more points against the Turin side over their two matches.

Lyon were superb a fortnight ago against Massimiliano Allegri's men, yet a masterclass from Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon meant they ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat on home soil.

The Ligue 1 side also responded well to going behind to Gonzalo Higuain's first-half penalty at the Juventus Stadium on Wednesday and were rewarded when Corentin Tolisso equalised.

Alexandre Lacazette almost won it late on for Lyon, but a draw means they still trail second-placed Juve by four points in Group H with just two games remaining.

"We smile, but there is a disappointment with both matches against Juventus," Genesio told Canal +. "We can have some regrets.

"We can still salute the performance of my players. I congratulate them but we could have been better with our application.

"It is in these matches that a team grows as young players acquire the necessary experience to do even better.

"It is encouraging to produce such a performance."