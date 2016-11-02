Regretful Genesio still smiling

Bruno Genesio was satisfied with Lyon's late 1-1 draw against Juventus, but admitted he was left with a tinge of regret that his side failed to take more points against the Turin side over their two matches.

Lyon were superb a fortnight ago against Massimiliano Allegri's men, yet a masterclass from Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon meant they ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat on home soil.

The Ligue 1 side also responded well to going behind to Gonzalo Higuain's first-half penalty at the Juventus Stadium on Wednesday and were rewarded when Corentin Tolisso equalised.

Alexandre Lacazette almost won it late on for Lyon, but a draw means they still trail second-placed Juve by four points in Group H with just two games remaining.

"We smile, but there is a disappointment with both matches against Juventus," Genesio told Canal +. "We can have some regrets.

"We can still salute the performance of my players. I congratulate them but we could have been better with our application.

"It is in these matches that a team grows as young players acquire the necessary experience to do even better.

"It is encouraging to produce such a performance."