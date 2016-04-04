Reid not giving up on West Ham Champions League hopes

Winston Reid remains confident West Ham can qualify for the Champions League despite being held to a 2-2 home draw by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

West Ham came from behind to lead 2-1 heading into the half-time break courtesy of some Dimitri Payet magic, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute after Cheikhou Kouyate was given his marching orders.

That allowed Crystal Palace to get back into the game, with Dwight Gayle scoring an equaliser for the visitors 15 minutes from time.

The draw meant Manchester United were able to climb above West Ham into fifth in the table, with Slaven Bilic's side falling three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Despite managing to secure just two points out of a possible six, Reid believes West Ham are playing well enough to continue fighting for a top-four finish.

"Europe is still within our reach," the New Zealand international said. "There are seven games to play so there is still loads of football to be played, and it is not like we are playing poorly or anything.

"We are maybe lacking a little bit of sharpness – and a little bit of luck."