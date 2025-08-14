West Ham United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The West Ham United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have been released, with the Hammers looking up the table
The West Ham United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped.
Not long ago, West Ham were Conference League champions and now, they're treading water in the bottom half of the table – but Graham Potter has had a few months under his belt and is looking up the Premier League.
The Irons' revival begins against newly promoted Sunderland away, with Potter looking to record a statement win over former employers Chelsea in the second week of the season; that'd bring some positivity and hope that West Ham can achieve big things this term.
November and December look tough with Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Manchester City in a row, while Arsenal at home in May could provide the chance, once again, for the Hammers to spoil Mikel Arteta's title plans.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
West Ham United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
16 Sunderland (A)
22 Chelsea (H)
31 Nott’m Forest (A)
SEPTEMBER
13 Tottenham (H)
20 Crystal Palace (H)
27 Everton (A)
OCTOBER
4 Arsenal (A)
18 Brentford (H)
25 Leeds (A)
NOVEMBER
1 Newcastle (H)
8 Burnley (H)
22 Bournemouth (A)
29 Liverpool (H)
DECEMBER
3 Man United (A)
6 Brighton (A)
13 Aston Villa (H)
20 Man City (A)
27 Fulham (H)
30 Brighton (H)
JANUARY
3 Wolves (A)
7 Nott’m Forest (H)
17 Tottenham (A)
24 Sunderland (H)
31 Chelsea (A)
FEBRUARY
7 Burnley (A)
11 Man United (H)
21 Bournemouth (H)
28 Liverpool (A)
MARCH
4 Fulham (A)
14 Man City (H)
21 Aston Villa (A)
APRIL
11 Wolves (H)
18 Crystal Palace (A)
25 Everton (H)
MAY
2 Brentford (A)
9 Arsenal (H)
17 Newcastle (A)
24 Leeds (H)
