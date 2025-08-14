The West Ham United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped.

Not long ago, West Ham were Conference League champions and now, they're treading water in the bottom half of the table – but Graham Potter has had a few months under his belt and is looking up the Premier League.

The Irons' revival begins against newly promoted Sunderland away, with Potter looking to record a statement win over former employers Chelsea in the second week of the season; that'd bring some positivity and hope that West Ham can achieve big things this term.

November and December look tough with Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Manchester City in a row, while Arsenal at home in May could provide the chance, once again, for the Hammers to spoil Mikel Arteta's title plans.

The wait is finally over! The new Premier League season is here, and FourFourTwo is your ultimate guide.

We have an exclusive season preview for all 20 teams, including an in-depth look at what's been happening with the Hammers. Plus, we've published the complete fixture list for every club, so you won't miss a single match.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Fixtures in full

West Ham United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

West Ham United's Graham Potter (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

16 Sunderland (A)

22 Chelsea (H)

31 Nott’m Forest (A)

SEPTEMBER

13 Tottenham (H)

20 Crystal Palace (H)

27 Everton (A)

OCTOBER

4 Arsenal (A)

18 Brentford (H)

25 Leeds (A)

NOVEMBER

1 Newcastle (H)

8 Burnley (H)

22 Bournemouth (A)

29 Liverpool (H)

DECEMBER

3 Man United (A)

6 Brighton (A)

13 Aston Villa (H)

20 Man City (A)

27 Fulham (H)

30 Brighton (H)

JANUARY

3 Wolves (A)

7 Nott’m Forest (H)

17 Tottenham (A)

24 Sunderland (H)

31 Chelsea (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Burnley (A)

11 Man United (H)

21 Bournemouth (H)

28 Liverpool (A)

MARCH

4 Fulham (A)

14 Man City (H)

21 Aston Villa (A)

APRIL

11 Wolves (H)

18 Crystal Palace (A)

25 Everton (H)

MAY

2 Brentford (A)

9 Arsenal (H)

17 Newcastle (A)

24 Leeds (H)

