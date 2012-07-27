Relieved Terry focused on new season

The Blues stalwart was acquitted of all charges after being accused of racially abusing QPR Anton Ferdinand following England’s disappointing Euro 2012 campaign.

Terry was back in action for Chelsea on Wednesday, netting in the Blues' 3-2 defeat to MLS All Star.

The England international could still face an FA charge over the Ferdinand incident, but he admitted he is now focused on the upcoming season.

"I'm delighted to get back to football - concentrate on what I love doing," said Terry.

"I'm very pleased to be here with the side and concentrating on getting fit first and foremost - and cracking away early on in the season."

Chelsea have spent big this summer bringing in the likes of Marko Marin, Eden Hazard and Oscar.

And Terry has welcomed the additional investment from owner Roman Abramovich as they look to push on from their Champions League success in May.

"He's down at the training ground, he's around the hotel, he wants to know what's going on, what kind of training we are doing," he said in The Guardian.

"It is really refreshing to see and I think it's good for the new players to see that.

"You have to [spend]. There is so much money out there. Even after winning the Champions League it is so important that we keep competing. And thankfully we have got an owner who is very much prepared to do that."