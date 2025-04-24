'It just felt like relief. It felt like a, "Have some of this,’ a ‘F*ck ff" – all those emotions' Ian Wright dissects Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal celebration vs Leicester

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated his winning goal for Liverpool against Leicester last Sunday with great emotion, and Ian Wright believes it was an outpouring of relief from the full-back.

After Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both extended their Liverpool deals in recent weeks, Trent Alexander-Arnold has come in for criticism from certain sections of the fanbase as a Real Madrid move looks ever more likely.

But the 26-year-old proved against Leicester that he will continue to fight for the Liverpool badge after bagging a 76th-minute winner at the King Power Stadium, putting the Reds within touching distance of lifting the Premier League title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's celebration was pure relief

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

After watching the England full-back run towards the fans and celebrating by pulling his top off, Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes relief, more than anything, contributed to Alexander-Arnold's emotions.

“It gave me the impression of a guy that was just relieved, if I’m being totally honest," Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

Trent's goal against Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If I think of him staying or leaving, it’s still majorly anxious for him and we still don’t know if he’s leaving – we’ll find out what it really means at the end of the season. It just felt like relief. It felt like a, ‘Have some of this,’ a ‘F*ck ff’ – all those emotions.”

Trent's relief could well have come after hearing some Liverpool supporters booed him as he entered the game in the 71st minute. Jamie Carragher highlighted how fans showed their disdain for the academy graduate, though it certainly isn't something he agrees with.

“I had a few mates who were at the game and they said that he got booed when he came onto the pitch," Carragher added.

"I can understand that Liverpool supporters have all got different thoughts on him – some people are saying good luck to him, some people are really angry, and some people just think it is what it is – but you should never boo a player in your kit.

Ian Wright dissected Trent's celebration (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s playing for Liverpool; he’s put the kit on and has played his part this season to win the Premier League – you don’t boo your own players.”

Liverpool can lift the Premier League title on Sunday if they manage a draw against Tottenham.