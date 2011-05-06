Remy back for Marseille at injury-hit Lyon

Second-placed Olympique Marseille, a point behind Lille with five games left, visit title outsiders Olympique Lyon on Sunday with forward Loic Remy back from a three-game ban and raring to go against his ex-club.

"I'm desperate to play again on Sunday," he told the club's website. "It will be very important for the championship but even afterwards there are still matches to play."

Lyon have injury problems for the big clash with coach Claude Puel telling a news conference that midfielder Jeremy Toulalan has been ruled out and Yoann Gourcuff is struggling with an adductor problem.

Leaders Lille travel to relegation-threatened AS Nancy on Saturday happy with their season's work whether a surprise title comes along or not.

"We were not destined to be champions this year, it was not an aim of the club at the start of the season," president Michel Seydoux told reporters.

"What we want is to instal ourselves in the upper echelons for the long-term. The new stadium (opening next year) will be an important piece of the puzzle."

Third-bottom Nancy, a point from the safety zone, could still be managed by Pablo Correa next season after he offered to stay on but only in they are relegated, sources close to the club told Reuters.

He had previously said he would step down at the end of the season.

Girondins Bordeaux midfielder Alou Diarra is surprised his eighth-placed team are still in the running for a Europa League spot given their poor season.

"It's miraculous that today we can still play for sixth place and a Europa League berth," the France captain told reporters ahead of Saturday's crunch home game with Sochaux, who are one place and one point above them.