Renato Sanches needs time at Bayern - Hitzfeld

Former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld has defended Renato Sanches following an underwhelming start to life at Allianz Arena and feels the Portugal international needs time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, starting three of Bayern's five Bundesliga matches.

But the teenage midfielder has struggled to live up to the high expectations brought about by a hefty price tag.

"His age will have something to do with his difficult start. Let's not forget that he is still only 19 years old," Hitzfeld told Sport1.

"Plus he was injured when he arrived at Bayern and he joined Bayern for a big transfer fee, that always leads to high expectations.

"And he did not join just any Bundesliga club. He joined Bayern. He will have to get used to the stiff competitions for places and understand what that means for him.

"I think it is only normal that he needs a bit of time."

Sanches, who came off the bench against Rostov in the Champions League earlier this month, is yet to score his first goal for the German title-holders.