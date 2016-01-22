Rennes 1 Gazelec Ajaccio 0: Last-gasp own goal moves hosts up to third

A last-gasp Roderic Filippi own goal gave Rennes a dramatic 1-0 victory over Gazelec Ajaccio on Friday, moving the hosts up to third place in Ligue 1.

Rolland Courbis' side had not won at home in the league since August, but ended the streak to jump into the Champions League places.

The promoted visitors had not lost in their last 11 matches – a sequence only bettered by leaders Paris Saint-Germain – but saw their dream run end in heart-breaking fashion.

Gazelec goalkeeper Clement Maury had already made impressive first-half saves from Ousmane Dembele and Romain Danze headers.

But there was nothing he could do in stoppage time when Kamil Grosicki controlled a high pass and prepared to shoot, with substitute Filippi's attempted challenge diverting the ball past his own goalkeeper and in off the far post.