Repeat performance will take us through - Draxler

Julian Draxler called for a repeat performance from Wolfsburg after he scored twice in a 3-2 win over Gent in the Champions League.

Draxler’s brace and a third goal from Max Kruse put Wolfsburg firmly in the driving seat in the tie, but Gent mounted a late comeback with goals from Sven Kums and Kalifa Coulibaly.

Despite the home side's late resurgence, Draxler remained confident Wolfsburg would do enough in the second leg at Volkswagen Arena to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

He said: "We played a very good game. The last two goals for Gent weren't so good, but we have all the possibilities to go through to the next round.

"I’m always happy when I’m scoring and, of course, the UEFA Champions League is something special for me, I like to play in this tournament."

The game saw Draxler put in one of his most impressive displays since he joined Wolfsburg from Schalke in the off-season, and his second goal featured a particularly sublime piece of finishing.

"It is a good result for us and if we play like that in the second leg we will go through," the German added.