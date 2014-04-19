Result all that counts for PSG coach Blanc

The French champions remain on course for a league and cup double after seeing off Lyon 2-1 at the Stade de France on Saturday thanks to an Edinson Cavani double.

While PSG were impressive before the break, Lyon can count themselves unfortunate not to have pushed Blanc's men further.

As it turned out, Alexandre Lacazette's stunning strike after the break was to be a mere consolation - and Blanc acknowledged his side were not at their best despite winning the competition for a record fourth time.

"It was a cup final, the main thing was to win," he told France 3.

"We must congratulate the players. The victory was difficult to obtain, but the players gave everything.

"They were rewarded tonight, they showed another side and a different state of mind."

"On a technical level, there are a lot of things wrong, but the victory was sufficient."