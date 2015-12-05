Returning Ribery: Bayern have themselves to blame

Franck Ribery says Bayern Munich only have themselves to blame after falling to their first Bundesliga defeat of the season at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

After dominating the first half, the defending champions were stunned by goals from Oscar Wendt, Lars Stindl and Fabian Johnson after the break.

Ribery, making his first appearance after nine months out with an ankle injury, came off the bench to score a late consolation, but bemoaned his side's lack of potency.

"It's our own fault," he said. "After the first half we have to be 2-0 or 3-0 in the lead.

"But Gladbach did well and took all their chances. It's a pity. We have to keep going."

Gladbach coach Andre Schubert commented: "During half-time we discussed whether we wanted to change and play more offensively.

"My team attacked the Bayern goal much more often as compared to the first half. We did that quite well.

"Football is a lot about guts. When you score in such a game, you can do way better when you play with courage."