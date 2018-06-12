Reus can win the World Cup's Golden Ball, says Cacau

Marco Reus has been backed to win the Golden Ball at his first World Cup by former Germany international Cacau.

Borussia Dortmund forward Reus missed out on the last finals after suffering an ankle injury in a warm-up match, watching on as his Germany team-mates won the World Cup.

But the 29-year-old is back in the squad and back in form ahead of the tournament in Russia, prompting Cacau to suggest he can make a big impact.

"Marco Reus is the player of the tournament, for me," he told T-Online. "He is an absolutely top international player, who can dribble, is extremely fast and very strong in the final third.

"I am pleased that Reus is finally able to experience his first World Cup and I hope he stays in shape, which would mean a huge improvement in quality for the team."

Reus was selected ahead of Manchester City star Leroy Sane, despite making only 11 Bundesliga appearances this season.