Ribery: Bayern can reach the final again

Bayern, who lost to Inter Milan in the 2010 final in Madrid and the 2012 final in Munich to Chelsea, have already booked their spot in the next round but are battling for the group's top spot with Valencia with one game left.

"I play for Bayern and we fear no one," Ribery told Bild newspaper. "We can beat any opponent, including Barca and Real. This year we again have the chance to reach the final."

Ribery, still looking for his first European trophy, missed the 2010 final due to suspension and suffered more disappointment last season losing to Chelsea on penalties in their own stadium.

"That will remain unbelievable for ever," said Ribery of Bayern's defeat after leading 1-0 until the 88th minute and missing a penalty in extra-time before Chelsea snatched an unlikely victory on penalties.

"That was brutal but even from such an experience I draw motivation and confidence that I will still win a major title in my career because our squad is bigger, better and more mature. That gives me hope."

Bayern host Belarussian BATE Borisov in their last group game next week.

The 29-year-old France international has been in stellar form in his sixth season at Bayern, having scored four league goals and having set up another six to steer Bayern to a 10-point lead in the Bundesliga.

They take on champions Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's biggest match of the season on Saturday, hoping for some revenge after five straight defeats at the hands of their rivals, who have clinched back-to-back league titles.

A win would put them 14 points clear of Dortmund, who are third, and restore some order in the Bundesliga for Bayern, who are looking for their first silverware after two barren seasons.

"We all want to be crowned Bundesliga champions and I feel it in this team," said Ribery. "I am 100 percent convinced we will be champions."