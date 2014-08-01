Ribery shines as Bayern edge out Guadalajara

The French winger set up Claudio Pizarro for Bayern's goal with a corner in the 10th minute and was generally the Bundesliga champions' best attacking outlet, bursting down the left.

Guadalajara eventually resorted to regularly fouling Ribery to thwart his influence with Jair Pereira and Jesus Sanchez Garcia receiving yellow cards for stopping the 31-year-old illegally.

Ribery missed the World Cup in Brazil due to a back injury but scored on his return to action last week against Borussia Monchengladbach in Hamburg, and the mercurial winger continued his resurgence at Red Bull Arena, producing numerous trademark weaving runs to threaten the Liga MX side.

Guadalajara started stronger in New York with Fernando Arce pulling a shot wide from a good position in the eighth minute but, soon after, Bayern hit the front.

Ribery whipped his corner to the near post where a Claudio Pizarro made decisive contact with his head.

Pep Guardiola's German champions continued to utilise Ribery's pace and skill with the Frenchman teeing up Pizarro in the 24th minute only for the Peruvian striker to slide his shot wide of the post.

Pizarro again tried his luck just after the half-hour mark but missed from 25 yards, while in the 41st minute, tempers flared as Bayern's Robert Lewandowski confronted Pereira for a tackle from behind with both players pushing the other.

The start of the second half again saw Guadalajara begin brightly and they could have equalised just five minutes after the break, only Omar Bravo was unable to control a bouncing ball at the edge of the six-yard box.

But as the half wore on, Guardiola's men again gained the ascendency with Ribery beating two opponents before seeing his shot deflected onto the post.

The Mexicans' best chance to equalise came in the 81st minute when substitute Carlos Fierro controlled a cross on his chest before thrashing his shot from six yards straight at Bayern goalkeeper Tom Starke.

Bayern put the ball in the net again in second-half stoppage time through Lucas Scholl but his effort was ruled out for offside and Guardiola's side had to settle for a 1-0 victory, ahead of their clash with the MLS All Stars on Wednesday in Portland.