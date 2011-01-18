Ricky Hill named new Tampa coach

The ex-Luton Town stalwart, who played and coached the now-defunct Tampa Bay Rowdies, replaces the sacked Paul Dalglish, son of Liverpool manager Kenny.

Tampa play in the North American Soccer League (NASL), the second division below Major League Soccer.

Hill has worked as youth coach at English clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield Wednesday, had a brief spell as coach of Luton and most recently worked in club football in Trinidad and Tobago.