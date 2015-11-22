Rivaldo backs Zidane to take Real Madrid job

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo believes now is the time for Real Madrid to make Zinedine Zidane their head coach.

Rafael Benitez is under mounting pressure despite only taking charge in June, with a 4-0 Clasico thrashing at home to Liga leaders Barca on Saturday casting further doubt over his future.

Zidane, the head coach of the Madrid Castilla side and former assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu, has long been tipped to take the top job at the club and some reports in Spain have claimed he is poised to replace Benitez following the Clasico debacle.

Rivaldo believes Madrid should follow Barca's example of handing former players Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique the chance in the dugout and replace Benitez with the former France international.

"Congratulations to all the Barcelona players, that was a footballing show at Real Madrid," he wrote on his official Instagram page.

"Real Madrid already have a new coach in Zidane, I believe it's time to give him the opportunity, as Barca did with Pep Guardiola and Luis Henrique [sic]."