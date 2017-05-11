River Plate 1 Emelec 1: Argentine giants into last 16

River Plate booked their spot in the Copa Libertadores last 16 with a 1-1 draw at home to Emelec on Wednesday.

A second-half penalty from Rodrigo Mora secured a point for River in Group 3, after Ayrton Preciado had put visitors Emelec ahead in Buenos Aires.

The result kept River unbeaten and lifted them to 10 points, clear of Medellin (6), Emelec (4) and Melgar (3).

River had gone behind to a scrappy opener on the hour-mark as Preciado scrambled in after the hosts were unable to clear.

But Marcelo Gallardo's men earned their point through Mora, who calmly dispatched a 68th-minute penalty into the top corner.