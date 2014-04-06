Roar vow to keep foot on the pedal

The Roar were dominant for the majority of their 1-1 draw against the Wanderers and Mulvey said it was exactly what he was looking for from his side.



“I was extremely pleased with the performance tonight.



“What it means is that we are just building that momentum still.”



Brisbane play Central Coast in the final round and Mulvey said it was ideal to be facing teams battling for finals spots to finish off the season.



“We’ve been given an excellent opportunity with the fact that we’re playing two teams that are very desperate for points to get into the finals series.



“That’s the key, because they’re not going to let up, and if we had let up against them tonight, we probably would have end up getting beaten.



“We want to test ourselves. We know we have some big games coming up.”



Mulvey said the momentum up would be crucial heading into the finals, where one slip could end their season.



“We know we’re two games away from our dream (in the finals), but so are many other teams.



“It’s important that we keep the foot to the pedal, because anybody that doesn’t will not be playing.”



Brisbane enter the final round of the competition a staggering 13 points clear of second place, and their Coach said his entire squad had contributed.



“We’ve got 25, 27, 28 committed professionals playing to a structure, playing with a smile on their face and backing each other up every single week, no matter who we put on the field.



“It’s a team effort. We work very, very hard at what we do.



Asked about the possibility of being named Coach of the Year for the success of his side, Mulvey said it was not a motivating factor.



“Individual plaudits are nice and they’re things that can come at the end of the season but honestly I can promise you, it’s certainly not what drives me.



“If that was what it was about, I’d go and play tennis or golf or something like that.”



“I really enjoy working with players and love seeing them set out to achieve something.



“We’ve already achieved something which I think is pretty special this year, we just want to put the icing on the cake.”