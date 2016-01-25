Robben: I respect Guardiola's decisions

Arjen Robben hopes to quickly return to the Bayern Munich starting line-up, but respects Pep Guardiola's team selection.

Robben came on as an 81st-minute substitute in Bayern's 2-1 victory over Hamburg last Friday, making his return from a muscle injury in his first competitive appearance since the 4-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos in November.

The Dutchman is eager for more game time in order to rediscover his best form, but will not question Guardiola's authority in naming the team.

"I noticed that I'm getting stronger. I need rhythm, I need games. This time it was only 10 minutes," Robben is quoted as saying by TZ.

"Of course [I'd like to be playing more], but this is the coach's decision and you have to accept it.

"I haven't even been in training for two weeks; I still need a little more time, but I will do everything in training."

The 32-year-old urged his team-mates to settle back into regular action quickly ahead of their Champions League last-16 meeting with Juventus next month.

"We must continue to work well and improve ourselves. Juventus will come faster than you think. We need to be at full throttle in every match," Robben added.