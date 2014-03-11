Robben: I turned down Juventus in 2012 by text

The 30-year-old winger joined Bayern from Real Madrid in 2009 and has gone on to be a key figure in a golden era for the club.

The Bavarian giants have won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and German Super Cup twice in his stint at the Allianz Arena, while they also lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy last season following defeats in the 2010 and 2012 finals.

It could have been all so different for Robben, though, who has revealed that Italian champions Juventus tried to sign him two years ago.

Robben said he turned down the move because he was happy in Munich, but added that the Serie A club left the door open on a future switch.

"It wasn't down to Juve, it's just I was happy with Bayern, like I am now, and that's why the transfer didn't go through," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Juve are a fantastic club and when a club like them shown an interest, it's an honour.

"I was very clear with them and sent them a text message to thank them and show that I'd appreciated their interest.

"I said I was honoured, but that I wanted to stay at Bayern. They told me that the door would always be open for me.

"Other Italian clubs were interested me in the past - some big ones - but I was always happy where I was."