Robben: No Manchester City move discussions with Guardiola

Arjen Robben says there have been no discussions between himself and Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola over a move to Manchester City next season.

Guardiola was confirmed at the start of this month as the man to replace Manuel Pellegrini at City ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and speculation immediately appeared suggesting some Bayern players will follow him.

Robert Lewandowski and Robben were two names linked with the Premier League side, but the Netherlands international insists no talks have taken place.

"No, he didn't ask me to join him on his way to Manchester City," he told Metro. "I don't think he would do that. Not with me and not with other players either.

"We all have only one goal: to finish this season with as many trophies as possible. That's the only thing that matters right now."

Robben admitted he will miss working for the former Barcelona coach, though, and credited Guardiola with making him a better player.

He added: "I'm actually not really thinking about Guardiola's departure yet. It's still too nice to work with him on the pitch to think about his departure.

"In the next few months, I want to enjoy working with him. Hopefully we can say goodbye to him by winning multiple trophies. He is an amazing coach.

"What I will miss the most from Guardiola? His obsession for the game and his knowledge which makes you a better football player. I've been playing football for a while, but Guardiola really made me a better player.

"I was 29 when I started working with him, so I wasn't very young anymore. But if you see which kind of steps I made thanks to him...it shows you what he is capable of doing."