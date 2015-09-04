Robben slams 'stupid' Martins Indi

Netherlands captain Arjen Robben blasted Bruno Martins Indi for his "stupid" red card in their 1-0 loss to Iceland.

With Robben having been substituted due to a groin injury, Porto defender Martins Indi saw red in the 33rd minute after a tussle with Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was the hero for Iceland with a 51st-minute penalty sending them to their win in the Euro 2016 qualifier in Amsterdam.

Robben was left furious with the position Martins Indi left Danny Blind's team in.

"That is stupid and therefore he let the team down. That's wrong," the Bayern Munich star told NOS.

The Dutch are in danger of missing out on a spot at Euro 2016, sitting third in Group A and six points behind the Czech Republic.

Midfielder Wesley Sneijder challenged his team to win their last three games and at least secure a spot in the play-off.

"We need to win three times and if that fails, you know you do not belong in the European Championships," he said.