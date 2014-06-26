Robben surprised by Netherlands showing

The Dutch were drawn in a difficult-looking Group B for the finals, alongside Spain, Chile and Australia.

Louis van Gaal's men made light work of such a tricky draw, however, winning all three matches, scoring 10 goals in the process courtesy of some superb attacking play.

Robben has been at the heart of that, scoring three times, as well as adding an assist for Memphis Depay in the 2-0 win over Chile, and the Bayern Munich man admits the Netherlands' success has come as a slight shock.

"Ahead of the tournament, we did not expect this," he told De Telegraaf.

"Although, I did not have as bad a feeling about the World Cup as most people back home."

Robben was part of the squad that reached the final four years ago, only to lose 1-0 to Spain in extra-time and, with Sunday's second-round clash against Mexico in Fortaleza looming, the winger is dreaming of another shot at becoming world champions.

"If we win against Mexico, the World Cup final is possible again," he said.

"It's simple: win three times and we're in the final of the World Cup. We must realise that."