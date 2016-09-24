Robben's style makes him an injury risk - Bayern fitness coach

Bayern Munich fitness coach Giovanni Mauri believes Arjen Robben's injury woes are the result of his style of play, but is confident they can keep the Dutchman fit with the right training regime.

The Netherlands international made his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a series of injuries in Bayern's 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Wednesday - scoring on his return.

Robben made just 22 appearances in all competitions last term, but the Bundesliga champions are determined to do everything within their power to keep the 32-year-old fit this time around.

"Arjen Robben's characteristics make him a vulnerable player," Mauri told TZ.

"His typical sprints and explosiveness are crucial to him. These characteristics always pose a certain injury risk, though.

"But you can significantly limit the risk with the right training regime. That is our goal right now.

"Arjen has left this difficult spell with injuries behind him. He will 100 per cent certain become the same player he was before his injuries again.

"It is now up to him, to us and to the right training regime to ensure he remains injury free."