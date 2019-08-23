Robinson preaches positivity ahead of Hamilton clash

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has adopted a more positive approach since his critical analysis of their defeat by Hearts.

Robinson warned immediately after their Betfred Cup exit that some players would not play for him long if they failed to learn the basics.

But he has built his players back up ahead of Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby at Hamilton and called for perspective.

“Obviously we have to point out where people have made mistakes and it was simple things we got punished for,” said Robinson, who will assess his squad after a sickness bug hit Fir Park.

“But up until the Hearts game everyone had been singing our praises, how well we had done, even against Celtic, so it’s one game and we need to put that into perspective.

“It’s a very young squad of players that are going to learn. Players respond to encouragement and people being positive, not being negative.

“Yes, we talked to them after the game, we talked to them Saturday morning and showed them things they can be better at. And from then it’s been constant encouragement and positivity and that has shown in the training performances.

“It doesn’t make them poor players after one poor performance. They have to be reminded of that because confidence is everything.

“If you look at other players who came in… Louis Moult came in and it took him until October to kick-start his career here, it took Alex Gorrin until Christmas last year, it’s taken Liam Donnelly a full season.

“We always get boys where we are picking up their careers and have to rebuild their confidence, and everyone has to be on board with that, as a staff and fan base.

“I think the vast majority of fans understand that, they are patient, it does go up and down. Everyone wants to win every single game, of course, I am the exact same, but there will be little blips and Friday was a blip. Saturday gives us a chance to kick-start our season.”

Robinson called for more bravery after the Hearts defeat and knows they will need it against Accies.

“I have never seen a good game on any artificial pitch, so I’m not expecting it to be a great spectacle of football,” he said.

“It will be physical, it always is, and we’ve got people who are very much up for that as well. We will demand that, but also being brave means getting the ball down and playing.”

Meanwhile, Robinson’s search for his final summer signing continues.

“We thought we had a deal done for a striker but it’s not progressed as we wanted it to,” he said. “On and off, it’s been ongoing, but it’s not going to happen now.

“I’m still looking at every area of the pitch, but I reiterate it has to be the right person. We have a very good squad of players, so I’m not going to panic.”