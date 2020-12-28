Rochdale forced to postpone two games due to coronavirus

Rochdale’s next two Sky Bet League One games have been postponed due to coronavirus.

Dale’s home game with Crewe on Tuesday and Saturday’s visit of MK Dons are now off with players and staff from the hosts forced to self-isolate.

“We can confirm that Rochdale’s next two Sky Bet League One fixtures have been suspended,” a club statement read.

“The club has advised the EFL it is unable to fulfil the fixtures due to Covid-19, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate in line with EFL and Government guidance.

“As a result, the upcoming fixtures with Crewe Alexandra and Milton Keynes Dons scheduled to take place on Tuesday 29 December and Saturday 2 January, respectively, at the Crown Oil Arena, have been suspended and the circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.”