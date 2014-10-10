Rode learning every day under Guardiola

The 23-year-old has made six appearances in all competitions for his new club so far this campaign and believes he is settling in nicely.

With Guardiola - a midfielder of renowned quality in his playing days - as his coach and team-mates such as Xabi Alonso there to help Rode develop, the Germany Under-21 international is relishing his new surroundings at the Allianz Arena.

"The guys have welcomed me," Rode told the club's official website. "The change to Munich was the right step, definitely.

"I learn more and more with the game concept of Pep Guardiola. It's great to train under him.

"He gives tips on how you can behave on the pitch and shows you possible solutions for each situation. There you can develop very well - in every workout.

"You learn in general much, when you watch the guys who play in the same position.

"What peace they have [on] the ball, [the] vision they have: there's quite a bit, I can look up to them.

"I have a good relationship with all the players and can talk to each well. Off the pitch, there is unfortunately little opportunity to undertake something in common because of the many games. But that will surely come."