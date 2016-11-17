Rodgers: I was Balotelli's worst ever coach

Brendan Rodgers believes Mario Balotelli was right to brand him the worst coach he has worked under during his colourful career.

Rodgers brought Balotelli to Liverpool from AC Milan in August 2014 but the Italy international rarely got close to his best form and returned to San Siro on loan after a season and a solitary Premier League goal for the Anfield club.

Rodgers is now in charge of Celtic and, as Balotelli finds himself back among the goals at Nice in Ligue 1, he hopes the 26-year-old former Manchester City and Inter star might still realise his potential.

Asked about the striker's comments, Rodgers told talkSPORT: "He was probably absolutely spot on. I just couldn’t really connect with Mario.

"He was one that came in very late in the window. It was a gamble taken from a club perspective.

"It was [a transfer] where, he's a big talent, he'll come in and develop, he's got all the tools.

"On the field, he tried his best. But yeah, it certainly wasn’t something that worked out as everyone would like.

"If you sit with him in the office, he's a good guy. If he could ever match that intensity with his talent, then he'd be one of the best players in the world.

"But now I hope he's got a club, that might be a final chance over in France. But hopefully it can work out for him."

Balotelli has seven goals in nine appearances for Nice since joining on a free transfer from Liverpool, while Rodgers' Celtic are 10 points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the Scotish Premiership table ahead of Friday's trip to Kilmarnock.