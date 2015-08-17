Rodgers thankful for controversial goal

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was thankful Christian Benteke's goal stood against Bournemouth, but said the new offside rule had added complication.

Benteke tapped in a Jordan Henderson cross in the 26th minute to see Rodgers' side to a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday.

But Philippe Coutinho appeared to be offside when the cross came in, and the goal should have been ruled out.

It came after the visitors had a Tommy Elphick header ruled out for a foul on Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

"I haven't seen either of them again. I think we obviously had a good period of pressure leading up to the goal," Rodgers told a news conference.

"The most important thing is that it was given.

"Of course, the offside ruling has changed again, so it adds complication for people.

"At our managers' meeting it was said that the advantage was looking to be with the team attacking.

"Thankfully the goal counted and we're happy to get the win."

Rodgers was happy to see his team make it back-to-back 1-0 wins, having secured victory at Stoke City in their league opener.

The Northern Irishman lauded Benteke after the Belgium international's first goal for the club came during an impressive performance.

"I thought he was a real handful tonight. I think you've seen all facets of his game," Rodgers said.

"His hold-up play is outstanding and he's got a wonderful touch for a big guy.

"He can help the ball on into areas, he can take the ball in, control the game, switch the game, his touch was good and you could see him linking and combining.

"There was one moment when the ball came into the box, which was one of the reasons we looked to bring him in, and as the cross came into the box because of his strength and power he tried to make the contact with it but it dropped and made a chance for Coutinho to shoot.

"In my time here that's never really happened. The ball's come in and then maybe been cleared out.

"But because of his physicality and his contact, he keeps the ball alive in the dangerous area of the field and that will really help.

"Once the players get used to seeing that and working with that, that will offer us more opportunities to score goals."