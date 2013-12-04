Roma boss Garcia hails Totti as 'one of the best'

The capital club are still unbeaten in Serie A this season, although they have drawn their last four matches to lose top spot to Juventus.

Totti has been missing since their 2-0 victory over Napoli in mid-October with a hamstring injury, but he remains on course for a return later this month.

And despite his absence, Garcia has been impressed with the 37-year-old during his first six months in charge at the Stadio Olimpico, insisting that he is one of the finest players he has ever seen.

"Totti is exemplary on the pitch," the Frenchman told Gazzetta dello Sport. "When I saw him play, I said to myself that he is not just one top player but he is simply one of the greatest players in the history of football.

"He has never missed a training session, he has never asked for preferential treatment even if he is 37.

"He is a person that adores football and who is always there.

"Totti is not the one that starts to shout in order to motivate the troops but he is appreciated by his team-mates because he is an intelligent person, who is always ready to joke, and that is something positive."