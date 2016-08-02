Roma keen to sign Tottenham outcast Fazio

Luciano Spalletti says Roma are keen to sign Tottenham defender Federico Fazio, but has made it clear the transfer is not a done deal just yet.

Roma want to add depth to their defence and have earmarked Fazio as the ideal addition.

The 29-year-old joined Tottenham from Sevilla in 2014, but he has failed to live up to expectations at the Premier League side and is no longer needed in London.

Fazio spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino recently announced that the centre-back is not part of his plans for 2016-17.

"The deal is not official yet, but we are keen to bring Fazio to Rome," Spalletti told reporters.

"Signing him would give us some extra options in defence.

"He has important characteristics and won the Europa League with Sevilla. He might not have played much in England, but he has experience, is mentally strong and is a good player.

"We are keen to see him in action for Roma."

Fazio's contract with Tottenham runs until June 2018.