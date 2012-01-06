Roma striker Osvaldo ruled out for two months

Seventh-placed AS Roma were dealt a blow ahead of Sunday's return to action against 12th-placed Chievo Verona when top-scorer Pablo Osvaldo was ruled out for two months, the club confirmed on Friday.

Days after striker Marco Borriello left for Juventus in the January transfer window, Osvaldo, who has struck seven goals since signing in the off-season, suffered a thigh strain in training.

Roma, who finished off 2011 with two victories on the road, against Napoli and Bologna, are also missing playmaker David Pizarro who has returned to his native Chile because of 'serious family problems', according to a statement on the club's website.

Genoa's new signing Alberto Gilardino said he remained ambitious after swapping Fiorentina for the mid-table northern side in the transfer window.

"I've never lost the desire. No light has gone out," the Italian striker, responding to comments from Viola coach Delio Rossi, told reporters at his presentation. "Genoa believed in me and offered the chance of signing an important contract for a 29-year old."

The former AC Milan and Parma forward, who signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, looks set to lead the line on Sunday at struggling Cagliari for a Genoa side missing centre-back Kakha Kaladze through injury.

Joint leaders AC Milan have made a new bid to sign Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez as rivals Inter Milan enter negotiations for the Argentine striker themselves, reports in Italy say.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that AC Milan Vice-President Adriano Galliani, Tevez and his agent Kia Joorabchian had met in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and spoken to City delegates by phone.

At the same time, the newspaper reported that Inter Milan sporting director Marco Branca met City delegate Brian Marwood in London.

Fifth-placed Inter, who host Parma on Saturday, will meet Milan, who visit Atalanta on Sunday, in next weekend's derby.

Juventus, who share the Serie A lead with AC Milan, have beefed up their striking presence, as they push for their first scudetto in nine seasons, with the signing of Borriello from Roma.

The 29-year-old Italian striker, whom Juve can buy outright for eight million euros after an initial six-month loan, will compete against Alessandro Matri, Mirko Vucinic, Fabio Quagliarella and Alessandro Del Piero for a place in attack for Juventus, who travel to bottom club Lecce on Sunday.

"Juventus have really surprised me this season and I hope they can help me show my best form," former AC Milan and Genoa forward Borriello told the club website.

Sixth-placed Napoli will be without Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi and new signing Eduardo Vargas when they travel to ninth-placed Palermo for Sunday's late match.

Lavezzi is still recovering from a muscle injury while 22-year-old Chilean forward Vargas, who arrived in Naples on Thurs