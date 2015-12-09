Roma were not sharp enough, admits Nainggolan

Radja Nainggolan admitted Roma were "not sharp enough" in attack in the 0-0 draw against BATE, even though the result saw them qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The hosts fluffed their lines in front of goal at the Stadio Olimpico, wasting a plethora of second-half chances to leave their last-16 hopes in the balance.

However, a point proved enough to see Roma - who are winless in their last five games in all competitions - qualify from Group E.

Rudi Garcia's men finished level on six points with Bayer Leverkusen - who drew 1-1 at home with Barcelona - but take second place ahead of the German side thanks to a better head-to-head record.

"We attacked for most of the game but we were not sharp enough," midfielder Nainggolan said.

"We tried to win but in the end the draw was fine. We have qualified and now we must only focus on the next game.

"I think we are working well, we gave everything we had. I think we can just focus on the qualification because this was a very difficult group."