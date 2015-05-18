Romulo to miss Juve run-in

Juventus midfielder Romulo will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a thigh tear during Saturday's 2-1 win over Inter.

The 27-year-old was given only his third start of the Serie A campaign at San Siro and played the full 90 minutes as Juve picked up their 25th league win under Massimiliano Allegri.

However, the former Verona man will play no further part in the final weeks of 2014-15 after suffering the tear in his left leg, ruling him out of the finals for both the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia.

"Juventus midfielder Romulo underwent an MRI scan on his left thigh after reporting discomfort at the end of Saturday evening’s 2-1 victory away at Inter," the Serie A champions confirmed in a statement.

"The examination showed he has suffered a myotendinous tear of the rectus femoris muscle, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season."